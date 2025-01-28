Sensata Technologies (ST) Expected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) is projected to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 4th. Analysts expect Sensata Technologies to post earnings of $0.75 per share and revenue of $891,080.00 billion for the quarter. Sensata Technologies has set its Q4 guidance at $0.71-0.76 EPS and its Q4 2024 guidance at 0.710-0.760 EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86. The firm had revenue of $982.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $983.93 million. Sensata Technologies had a positive return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 1.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. On average, analysts expect Sensata Technologies to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Sensata Technologies Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Sensata Technologies stock opened at $28.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.39 and a 200-day moving average of $33.78. Sensata Technologies has a 52-week low of $26.65 and a 52-week high of $43.14. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of -53.00, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.24.

Sensata Technologies Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently -88.89%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Sensata Technologies from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Sensata Technologies from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sensata Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.58.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

