SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 30,415 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) by 94.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 62,492 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,415 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $1,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Franklin Resources by 263.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,022,055 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $40,744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465,148 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 44.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,998,574 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $60,421,000 after purchasing an additional 925,590 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Franklin Resources by 110.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,623,236 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $36,279,000 after buying an additional 851,442 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 2.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,155,516 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $432,730,000 after acquiring an additional 599,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 76.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,290,200 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $25,998,000 after acquiring an additional 560,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BEN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price (down from $20.00) on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $18.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Franklin Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.18.

Franklin Resources Trading Up 1.1 %

Franklin Resources stock opened at $20.32 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.07. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.83 and a 52-week high of $28.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.41.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The closed-end fund reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

Franklin Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is currently 148.84%.

Franklin Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.