SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 30,415 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) by 94.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 62,492 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,415 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $1,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Franklin Resources by 263.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,022,055 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $40,744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465,148 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 44.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,998,574 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $60,421,000 after purchasing an additional 925,590 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Franklin Resources by 110.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,623,236 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $36,279,000 after buying an additional 851,442 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 2.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,155,516 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $432,730,000 after acquiring an additional 599,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 76.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,290,200 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $25,998,000 after acquiring an additional 560,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.56% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BEN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price (down from $20.00) on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $18.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Franklin Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.18.
Franklin Resources Trading Up 1.1 %
Franklin Resources stock opened at $20.32 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.07. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.83 and a 52-week high of $28.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.41.
Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The closed-end fund reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.
Franklin Resources Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is currently 148.84%.
Franklin Resources Profile
Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.
