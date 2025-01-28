SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.40 Million Stock Holdings in Dayforce Inc (NYSE:DAY)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Dayforce Inc (NYSE:DAY – Free Report) by 167.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,322 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,103 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Dayforce were worth $1,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dayforce by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 10,624,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,726,000 after purchasing an additional 112,086 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Dayforce by 1.9% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,669,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,236,000 after buying an additional 103,794 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Dayforce by 0.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,782,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,875,000 after buying an additional 30,302 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Dayforce by 0.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,395,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,446,000 after acquiring an additional 8,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Dayforce in the second quarter valued at $51,027,000.

Get Dayforce alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DAY shares. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 price objective (up from $82.00) on shares of Dayforce in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Dayforce from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Dayforce from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Dayforce from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Dayforce from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dayforce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dayforce

In other news, CEO David D. Ossip sold 858,697 shares of Dayforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total value of $68,309,346.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 794,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,204,622.85. The trade was a 51.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Stephen H. Holdridge sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.33, for a total value of $71,330.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 119,022 shares in the company, valued at $8,489,839.26. This represents a 0.83 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 863,697 shares of company stock valued at $68,672,436 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Dayforce Trading Up 1.9 %

DAY stock opened at $72.37 on Tuesday. Dayforce Inc has a 52 week low of $47.08 and a 52 week high of $82.69. The company has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a PE ratio of 219.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

About Dayforce

(Free Report)

Dayforce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll and tax, workforce management, wallet, benefits, and talent intelligence functionalities; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dayforce Inc (NYSE:DAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dayforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dayforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.