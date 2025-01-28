SG Americas Securities LLC Makes New Investment in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 25,120 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,539,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AIR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in AAR by 32.9% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 732,957 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,906,000 after acquiring an additional 181,518 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of AAR by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 790,267 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $51,652,000 after purchasing an additional 134,215 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in AAR by 13.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 969,741 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $59,591,000 after purchasing an additional 114,460 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in AAR by 37.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 310,144 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $22,547,000 after purchasing an additional 84,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in AAR by 18.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 500,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,693,000 after buying an additional 77,974 shares during the period. 90.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of AAR in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of AAR in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of AAR in a research note on Friday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AAR has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.50.

AAR Stock Performance

AIR opened at $68.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 245.99 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.06. AAR Corp. has a 1-year low of $54.71 and a 1-year high of $76.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $686.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.47 million. AAR had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. On average, analysts expect that AAR Corp. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other AAR news, SVP Christopher A. Jessup sold 33,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.40, for a total value of $2,357,062.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,449,913.60. This represents a 34.63 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.81, for a total transaction of $354,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 341,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,194,360.80. This trade represents a 1.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 185,793 shares of company stock worth $12,538,396 over the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About AAR

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Parts Supply segment leases and sells aircraft components and replacement parts. The Repair & Engineering segment provides airframe maintenance services, such as airframe inspection, painting, line maintenance, airframe modification, structural repair, avionics service and installation, exterior and interior refurbishment, and engineering and support services; component repair services comprising maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services, engine and airframe accessories, and interior refurbishment; and landing gear overhaul services, including repair services on wheels and brakes.

