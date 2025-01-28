SG Americas Securities LLC Reduces Stake in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its holdings in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,871 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 182 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $1,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Paylocity by 3.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,652 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Paylocity by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 247 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in Paylocity by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,282 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Paylocity by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,373 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 384 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. 94.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paylocity Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PCTY opened at $205.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $129.94 and a 1 year high of $215.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a PE ratio of 52.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $200.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on PCTY. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Paylocity from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Paylocity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Paylocity from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Paylocity from $187.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paylocity

In other Paylocity news, CAO Nicholas Rost sold 212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.29, for a total value of $40,977.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,423,387.56. This trade represents a 2.80 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew Cappotelli sold 247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.29, for a total value of $47,742.63. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,828,605.86. This trade represents a 1.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 157,486 shares of company stock worth $31,751,368. Corporate insiders own 21.91% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Profile

Paylocity Holding Corporation engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers payroll software solution for global payroll, expense management, tax services, on demand payment, and garnishment managed services; and time and labor management software for time and attendance, scheduling, and time collection.

