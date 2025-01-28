SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 1,643 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,643 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $1,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AEE. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ameren during the third quarter valued at $44,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ameren by 134.5% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameren during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in Ameren during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Ameren in the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Ameren from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $104.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ameren from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Ameren from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Ameren from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.00.

Ameren Stock Performance

Shares of Ameren stock opened at $94.12 on Tuesday. Ameren Co. has a 52 week low of $67.03 and a 52 week high of $96.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.40. The company has a market cap of $25.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.48.

Insider Activity at Ameren

In other Ameren news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.15, for a total value of $598,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 205,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,906,507.65. This represents a 3.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ameren Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

Featured Stories

