SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 28,755 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its position in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 40.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,755 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $1,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,773,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,483,000 after acquiring an additional 156,748 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Pinterest by 0.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,466,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,710,000 after purchasing an additional 76,920 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in Pinterest by 51.5% in the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 8,812,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996,750 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 8.4% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 5,944,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,423,000 after purchasing an additional 460,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the third quarter valued at $153,829,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Pinterest

In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.73, for a total value of $34,189.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,536 shares in the company, valued at $967,295.28. The trade was a 3.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Andrea Acosta sold 3,845 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total value of $118,733.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 158,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,893,491.84. The trade was a 2.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,157 shares of company stock worth $589,131. 7.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pinterest Trading Up 1.8 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NYSE:PINS opened at $33.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.65, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.94. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.00 and a 1 year high of $45.19.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Pinterest from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on shares of Pinterest from $39.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Wedbush raised Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.70.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

