Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) Holdings Lowered by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC lowered its stake in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Free Report) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,015 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,143 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Simmons First National were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Simmons First National by 105.9% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 3,888 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Simmons First National by 13.7% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,129 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 29.0% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,648 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Simmons First National by 5.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,778 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Simmons First National in the 2nd quarter worth about $183,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SFNC. Stephens dropped their target price on Simmons First National from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st.

SFNC opened at $22.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.11 and a 200-day moving average of $22.12. Simmons First National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.03 and a fifty-two week high of $25.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $208.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208,673.17 billion. Simmons First National had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 5.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Simmons First National Co. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Simmons First National’s payout ratio is 69.42%.

In other Simmons First National news, CEO Robert A. Fehlman sold 15,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total transaction of $366,785.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,755,695.14. The trade was a 8.90 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO David W. Garner sold 5,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $128,522.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 64,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,640,391.50. This represents a 7.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,800 shares of company stock worth $1,136,650 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; treasury management; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

