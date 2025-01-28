Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.57 per share for the quarter. Skyworks Solutions has set its Q1 guidance at $1.57 EPS and its Q1 2025 guidance at 1.570-1.570 EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.03. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 14.27%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Skyworks Solutions to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS opened at $89.59 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.43 and a 200-day moving average of $96.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.15. Skyworks Solutions has a 12 month low of $82.13 and a 12 month high of $120.86.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.68%.

SWKS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Monday, November 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $117.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $140.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.12.

Insider Transactions at Skyworks Solutions

In other news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 10,522 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total value of $926,041.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,404,639.60. The trade was a 39.73 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

See Also

