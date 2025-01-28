SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$24.91 and traded as low as C$24.37. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst shares last traded at C$24.60, with a volume of 243,605 shares.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$23.50 to C$26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$25.50 to C$27.00 in a report on Monday, November 18th. CIBC raised their price objective on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Friday, November 15th. TD Securities raised SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$27.08.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$24.91 and its 200 day moving average price is C$25.08. The firm has a market cap of C$3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.88, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.10.

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.

