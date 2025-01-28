Snap (SNAP) Expected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) is expected to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 4th. Analysts expect Snap to post earnings of $0.14 per share and revenue of $1,551,700.00 billion for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. Snap had a negative net margin of 18.49% and a negative return on equity of 35.60%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. Snap’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Snap to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SNAP opened at $10.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 4.04. Snap has a fifty-two week low of $8.29 and a fifty-two week high of $17.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.06. The company has a market capitalization of $18.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.70 and a beta of 0.98.

In other Snap news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 1,000,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $12,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 57,210,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,137,362.50. The trade was a 1.72 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.84, for a total value of $195,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 498,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,403,718.32. This trade represents a 3.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,451,618 shares of company stock valued at $17,560,157 over the last quarter. Insiders own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

SNAP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Snap from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 target price (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Snap in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Snap from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $640.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a report on Thursday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.99.

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

