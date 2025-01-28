Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) Shares Bought by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 311.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 157,702 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,362 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $3,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. General Partner Inc. grew its position in Sony Group by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. General Partner Inc. now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the period. Hilltop National Bank grew its position in shares of Sony Group by 346.3% during the 4th quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 1,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sony Group by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sony Group by 399.1% in the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Finally, Global Financial Private Client LLC boosted its position in Sony Group by 302.9% during the fourth quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. 14.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SONY. StockNews.com cut Sony Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Sony Group from $107.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Sony Group from $108.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sony Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

Shares of SONY stock opened at $21.01 on Tuesday. Sony Group Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.02 and a fifty-two week high of $22.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.95.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

