SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Stock Position Raised by Avior Wealth Management LLC

Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Free Report) by 22,412.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,801 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SouthState were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in SouthState in the 4th quarter worth about $21,498,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in shares of SouthState by 64.1% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 265,578 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,809,000 after acquiring an additional 103,756 shares in the last quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of SouthState during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,086,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SouthState by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 987,849 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,999,000 after acquiring an additional 72,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospector Partners LLC boosted its stake in SouthState by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 185,250 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,003,000 after purchasing an additional 64,013 shares during the period. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
SouthState Trading Up 2.2 %
NASDAQ:SSB opened at $105.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $103.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.67. SouthState Co. has a 52 week low of $70.68 and a 52 week high of $114.26.
SouthState Dividend Announcement
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have issued reports on SSB shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of SouthState from $111.00 to $103.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on SouthState from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Hovde Group cut SouthState from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. UBS Group began coverage on SouthState in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of SouthState from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $128.00 in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.44.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SouthState
About SouthState
SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits, as well as bond accounting, asset/liability consulting related activities, and other clearing and corporate checking account services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than SouthState
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Sizing Up a New Opportunity for NVIDIA Investors
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Is DeepSeek Challenging NVIDIA’s AI Dominance?
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- The 3 Biggest M&A Stock Opportunities for 2025
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for SouthState Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SouthState and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.