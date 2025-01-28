Spinnaker Investment Group LLC Has $1.21 Million Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Spinnaker Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 152 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.1% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 7,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after buying an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Granite FO LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth $453,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 28,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,829,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at $6,230,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $265.83 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $245.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $226.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $748.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.89. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $171.30 and a fifty-two week high of $267.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $42.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 20.96%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 6th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 25.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $838,763.82. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 47,620 shares in the company, valued at $12,092,622.80. This represents a 6.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on JPM shares. Oppenheimer lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Wolfe Research raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $269.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.78.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.