Spirit AeroSystems (SPR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($2.07) per share and revenue of $1,500,543.76 billion for the quarter.

Spirit AeroSystems Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE SPR opened at $33.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.23 and a 200-day moving average of $33.32. Spirit AeroSystems has a 52-week low of $25.16 and a 52-week high of $37.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on SPR shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Monday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. TD Cowen raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.67.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, floor beams, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and wing systems.

