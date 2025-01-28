Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Shares Bought by Avior Wealth Management LLC

Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 58.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 444 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPOT. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. West Bancorporation Inc. raised its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH lifted its stake in Spotify Technology by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Spotify Technology by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its position in Spotify Technology by 40.5% during the third quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 84.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on SPOT shares. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on Spotify Technology from $510.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $330.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $520.00 price target on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Macquarie raised their price objective on Spotify Technology from $395.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Spotify Technology from $470.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Spotify Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $441.21.

Spotify Technology Price Performance

Shares of SPOT stock opened at $513.54 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $473.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $396.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.55 and a beta of 1.62. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 12 month low of $213.31 and a 12 month high of $516.58.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.30). Spotify Technology had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. Spotify Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology S.A. will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

Spotify Technology Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

