Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR) Shares Sold by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC trimmed its position in Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 666 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Structure Therapeutics were worth $1,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 4,155.6% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Structure Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Structure Therapeutics by 120.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 60.1% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.29.

Structure Therapeutics Stock Performance

GPCR opened at $28.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -38.38 and a beta of -2.78. Structure Therapeutics Inc. has a one year low of $23.50 and a one year high of $62.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.64.

About Structure Therapeutics

Structure Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage global biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers novel oral therapeutics to treat a range of chronic diseases with unmet medical needs. The company’s lead product candidate is GSBR-1290, an oral and biased small molecule agonist of glucagon-like-peptide-1 receptor, a validated G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) drug target for type-2 diabetes mellitus and obesity.

