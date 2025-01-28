T-Mobile US Names Srinivasan Gopalan as Chief Operating OfficerOn January 27, 2025, T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) announced the appointment of Srinivasan Gopalan as the new Chief Operating Officer (COO) of the company. Effective March 1, 2025, Mr.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read T-Mobile US’s 8K filing here.
T-Mobile US Company Profile
T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than T-Mobile US
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Sizing Up a New Opportunity for NVIDIA Investors
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Is DeepSeek Challenging NVIDIA’s AI Dominance?
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- The 3 Biggest M&A Stock Opportunities for 2025