Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Stock Holdings Lessened by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,905 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the second quarter worth about $29,000. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 269 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Targa Resources by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 374 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Targa Resources from $172.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $190.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $182.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $190.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on Targa Resources in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $218.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 30,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.33, for a total transaction of $5,709,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 82,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,793,393.07. This trade represents a 26.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 3,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.74, for a total value of $621,812.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,703,175.82. The trade was a 8.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Trading Down 4.7 %

NYSE:TRGP opened at $199.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.30. Targa Resources Corp. has a 1-year low of $84.33 and a 1-year high of $218.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Targa Resources had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 27.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Targa Resources Corp. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Targa Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.25%.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

