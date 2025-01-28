Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC lowered its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,300 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 459 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Target by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,025 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,368,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Target by 8.6% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 119,458 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $18,619,000 after purchasing an additional 9,510 shares in the last quarter. Prana Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Target by 47.5% during the third quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 217,081 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $33,834,000 after purchasing an additional 69,885 shares in the last quarter. Polianta Ltd lifted its position in Target by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 10,300 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, Leibman Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Target during the 4th quarter valued at $2,272,000. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TGT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $184.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Target from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Target from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Target from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.57.

Target Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $142.44 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.79. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $120.21 and a 52 week high of $181.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $65.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.16.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.45). Target had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 31.11%. The firm had revenue of $25.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.51%.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

