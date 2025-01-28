Terrace Energy (CVE:TZR) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Terrace Energy Corp. (CVE:TZR – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.20 and traded as high as C$0.20. Terrace Energy shares last traded at C$0.20, with a volume of 3,500 shares.

The company has a market cap of C$1.55 million, a PE ratio of 0.83 and a beta of -1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.20 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.20.

Terrace Energy Corp. does not have significant operations. Previously it was engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of conventional onshore oil and gas properties in the United States. The company was formerly known as Terrace Resources Inc and changed its name to Terrace Energy Corp.

