Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Bought by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,614 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $5,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TSLA. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the third quarter worth $29,000. Clean Yield Group raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 128 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Tesla in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 263.2% in the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 138 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $397.15 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $398.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $294.47. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $138.80 and a one year high of $488.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 trillion, a P/E ratio of 108.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

In other Tesla news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.63, for a total value of $41,163,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,222,802. This trade represents a 94.88 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.56, for a total value of $2,894,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,063,565.40. This represents a 6.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 617,886 shares of company stock worth $212,451,751 over the last ninety days. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TSLA. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $280.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $270.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. New Street Research upgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Glj Research reissued a “sell” rating and set a $24.86 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Tesla from $411.00 to $492.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $313.84.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

