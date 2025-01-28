Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by PCG Wealth Advisors LLC

PCG Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,275 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Tesla by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,356,401 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $15,469,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,589 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 3.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,741,075 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,473,008,000 after purchasing an additional 828,308 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 13.7% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 24,377,822 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,377,970,000 after buying an additional 2,946,763 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,545,824 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,328,884,000 after buying an additional 301,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Tesla by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,201,212 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,192,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294,093 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TSLA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Tesla from $295.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $249.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. New Street Research raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $270.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $313.84.

TSLA stock opened at $397.15 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $398.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $294.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 trillion, a P/E ratio of 108.81, a PEG ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 2.30. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $138.80 and a one year high of $488.54.

In related news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.02, for a total value of $34,602,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,868,508. This trade represents a 94.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.44, for a total transaction of $35,339,911.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,727,400. This trade represents a 56.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 617,886 shares of company stock worth $212,451,751 over the last quarter. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

