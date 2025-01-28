The Hanover Insurance Group (THG) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 4th. Analysts expect The Hanover Insurance Group to post earnings of $3.42 per share and revenue of $1,490,566.67 billion for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.67 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The company's revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect The Hanover Insurance Group to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $14 EPS for the next fiscal year.

The Hanover Insurance Group Stock Performance

Shares of THG opened at $157.56 on Tuesday. The Hanover Insurance Group has a 52-week low of $119.66 and a 52-week high of $166.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $156.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The Hanover Insurance Group Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This is a positive change from The Hanover Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.71%.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey M. Farber sold 6,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.36, for a total value of $992,669.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,782,214.76. This represents a 10.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,951,223. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on THG shares. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities raised their target price on The Hanover Insurance Group from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Hanover Insurance Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.88.

The Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

