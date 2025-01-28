The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Purchased by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,054 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 131 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 39.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 135,957 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,646,000 after acquiring an additional 38,515 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,798,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 34.6% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 18,144 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,248,000 after buying an additional 4,665 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 49,223 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,857,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the third quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TRV. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Travelers Companies from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group upped their price target on Travelers Companies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $278.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $268.00 price target (down from $273.00) on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Travelers Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $260.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 3,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.80, for a total transaction of $990,352.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 250,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,301,683.20. This represents a 1.47 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maria Olivo sold 10,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.80, for a total transaction of $2,725,338.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,102,211.60. This trade represents a 8.56 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Travelers Companies Stock Up 3.8 %

TRV stock opened at $251.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $247.92 and a 200-day moving average of $237.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.33. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $200.21 and a one year high of $269.55.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The insurance provider reported $9.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.50 by $2.65. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The firm had revenue of $12.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10,795,375 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 20.33 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.56%.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

See Also

