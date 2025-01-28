Travelers Companies to Participate in Investor and Analyst Meetings; Company Posts Slide Presentation

The Travelers Companies, Inc., a Minnesota-based insurance giant, announced in an 8-K filing dated January 27, 2025, that senior leaders will engage in upcoming meetings with investors and analysts. Prior to these gatherings, the company shared a slide presentation on its website in the Investors section at www.travelers.com.

The slides showcased in the presentation, accessible for reference during the upcoming meetings, are provided as Exhibit 99.1 in the filing. The company clarified that the participation in the meetings will not be webcast or publicly disclosed beyond the referenced material. As stipulated in Form 8-K’s General Instruction B.2, the disclosed information shall not be considered ‘filed’ under Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, nor incorporated by reference unless specifically noted in future filings.

In the same filing, under Item 9.01, the company detailed the financial statements and exhibits provided. Exhibit 99.1 contains the aforementioned Investor Presentation for January 2025, marked as furnished rather than filed. In addition, the company included Inline XBRL formatting on the cover page, all in adherence with Rule 406 of Regulation S-T.

Looking within Exhibit 99.1, it provides a comprehensive view of the key elements highlighted in the presentation. Topics covered encompass creating shareholder value, the company’s long-term financial strategy, and its outlook for the future, including its profitability and competitiveness goals. The presentation also delves into the company’s historical performance, underwriting income, and underlying profitability, setting a backdrop for a detailed understanding of its financial journey.

Moreover, the material references the company’s adjusted book value per share, which excludes net unrealized investment gains and preferred stock, emphasizing a perspective more focused on operational aspects rather than market fluctuation. This signifies a strategic shift towards a more stable and consistent value metric for the company.

The emphasized Investor Presentation carries weighty information regarding the company’s financial standing, operational focus, and strategic direction, offering investors and analysts a closer look into The Travelers Companies’ robust financial health and growth strategies.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

