Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Shares Sold by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC trimmed its position in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,793 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Trex were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TREX. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Trex during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Trex by 1,212.8% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 512 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Trex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Trex by 150.8% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 652 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Trex by 576.4% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 602 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Trex from $84.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Trex from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Trex from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Trex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Trex from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.81.

Shares of NYSE:TREX opened at $74.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.50. Trex Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.68 and a 1 year high of $101.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.11.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. Trex had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 20.23%. The business had revenue of $233.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

