Trinseo PLC Finalizes Series of Transactions in Compliance with Form 8-K Filing

On January 17, 2025, Trinseo PLC, along with certain subsidiaries, successfully completed several transactions outlined in the Transaction Support Agreement dated December 9, 2024. These transactions included the following:
– Trinseo Holding S.à r.l. and Trinseo Materials Finance, Inc., entered a supplemental indenture for the Existing Issuers’ 5.125% senior notes due 2029.
– Finance SPV and Trinseo NA Finance SPV LLC issued new 7.625% Second Lien Senior Secured Notes due 2029.
– The Existing Issuers and other parties executed a new credit agreement termed the OpCo Super-Priority Credit Agreement.
– Various agreements were amended, such as the OpCo Credit Agreement Amendment and the 2028 Refinance Credit Agreement Amendment.
Additionally, in compliance with Item 9.01 of the Form 8-K filing, Trinseo PLC has submitted financial statements and exhibits related to the transactions, which include agreements, indentures, notes, and amendments.
As required by the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, Trinseo PLC’s report was signed by David Stasse, the Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, on January 21, 2025. Further details regarding the agreements and transactions can be found in the official filing.
This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Trinseo’s 8K filing here.
About Trinseo
Trinseo PLC operates as a specialty material solutions provider in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Plastics Solutions, Polystyrene, and Americas Styrenics. The Engineered Materials segment offers rigid thermoplastic compounds and blends, soft thermoplastic, continuous cast, cell cast, activated methyl methacrylates (MMA), PMMA resins, and extruded PMMA sheets and resins for consumer electronics, medical, footwear, automotive, and building and construction applications under the EMERGE, CALIBRE, PLEXIGLAS, ALTUGLAS, ACRYSPA, AVONITE, STUDIO, MEGOL, APILON, APIGO, and APINAT brands.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Trinseo
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Bloom Energy: Powering the Future With Decentralized Energy
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Dividend Powerhouses: Blue-Chip Stocks Built for the Long Haul
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Why Traders Are Buying the Dip on Johnson & Johnson Stock