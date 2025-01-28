Trinseo PLC Finalizes Series of Transactions in Compliance with Form 8-K Filing

On January 17, 2025, Trinseo PLC, along with certain subsidiaries, successfully completed several transactions outlined in the Transaction Support Agreement dated December 9, 2024. These transactions included the following:

– Trinseo Holding S.à r.l. and Trinseo Materials Finance, Inc., entered a supplemental indenture for the Existing Issuers’ 5.125% senior notes due 2029.

– Finance SPV and Trinseo NA Finance SPV LLC issued new 7.625% Second Lien Senior Secured Notes due 2029.

– The Existing Issuers and other parties executed a new credit agreement termed the OpCo Super-Priority Credit Agreement.

– Various agreements were amended, such as the OpCo Credit Agreement Amendment and the 2028 Refinance Credit Agreement Amendment.

It should be noted that the details provided in the Current Report on Form 8-K are not exhaustive and are subject to the complete terms of each transaction document. Copies of these documents have been attached to the filing.

Additionally, in compliance with Item 9.01 of the Form 8-K filing, Trinseo PLC has submitted financial statements and exhibits related to the transactions, which include agreements, indentures, notes, and amendments.

As required by the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, Trinseo PLC’s report was signed by David Stasse, the Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, on January 21, 2025. Further details regarding the agreements and transactions can be found in the official filing.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Trinseo’s 8K filing here.

