Value and Indexed Property Income (LON:VIP – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 187.23 ($2.33) and traded as low as GBX 175.01 ($2.18). Value and Indexed Property Income shares last traded at GBX 185 ($2.30), with a volume of 47,236 shares.

Value and Indexed Property Income Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 187.23 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 187.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.08, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 22.47. The firm has a market capitalization of £80.23 million, a P/E ratio of -1,050.00 and a beta of 0.98.

Value and Indexed Property Income (LON:VIP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported GBX 12.74 ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Value and Indexed Property Income will post 1246.2897262 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Value and Indexed Property Income Announces Dividend

About Value and Indexed Property Income

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.40 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th. Value and Indexed Property Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -7,222.22%.

Value and Income Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Value & Income Services Limited. The fund is co-managed by OLIM Ltd. and OLIM Property Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund also invests in convertible securities. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

