Valvoline (VVV) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) is expected to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 4th. Analysts expect Valvoline to post earnings of $0.31 per share and revenue of $397,093.12 billion for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Valvoline Price Performance

Valvoline stock opened at $37.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.39 and a 200-day moving average of $40.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77. Valvoline has a 1 year low of $33.86 and a 1 year high of $48.26.

Get Valvoline alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on VVV. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Valvoline from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Valvoline in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (down from $42.00) on shares of Valvoline in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Stephens began coverage on Valvoline in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Valvoline from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valvoline presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Lori Ann Flees acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.64 per share, with a total value of $99,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 38,428 shares in the company, valued at $1,523,285.92. This represents a 6.96 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles M. Sonsteby bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.50 per share, for a total transaction of $395,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 26,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,044,261.50. The trade was a 60.84 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Valvoline

(Get Free Report)

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.