VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Shares Sold by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC trimmed its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 46.3% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,624,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,377,000 after buying an additional 514,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,303,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,983,000 after acquiring an additional 424,042 shares in the last quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 942,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,415,000 after purchasing an additional 253,300 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. grew its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 600,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,260,000 after purchasing an additional 217,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 328,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,462,000 after purchasing an additional 134,760 shares during the period.

Shares of SMH stock opened at $235.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $184.15 and a 1-year high of $283.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $248.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $245.44.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $1.0713 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

