Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) Shares Bought by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,060 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 148.1% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 64,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,026,000 after buying an additional 3,470 shares during the last quarter. Wall Street Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Wall Street Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,722,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 10,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,889,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Performance

VCR opened at $388.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $381.02 and a 200-day moving average of $346.62. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1-year low of $284.84 and a 1-year high of $402.25.

About Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.