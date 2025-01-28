Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Holdings Lifted by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 152.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,916 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,035 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. True Link Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,952,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,402,000 after purchasing an additional 245,701 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,868,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,153,000 after buying an additional 139,780 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 38.5% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,037,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,087,000 after buying an additional 844,917 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 59.0% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,610,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,203,000 after acquiring an additional 597,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,375,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,817,000 after acquiring an additional 96,482 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

BIV stock opened at $75.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.37. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $72.95 and a 12 month high of $78.89.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

