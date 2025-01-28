Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Stock Holdings Reduced by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 582 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $2,246,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 9.4% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 91,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,825,000 after buying an additional 7,844 shares during the last quarter. Kampmann Melissa S. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kampmann Melissa S. now owns 21,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,193,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,239,000 after acquiring an additional 592,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hershey Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $313,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $75.21 on Tuesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $72.95 and a 12-month high of $78.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.37.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

