Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Acquired by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 41.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,169 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 341,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,201,000 after acquiring an additional 9,624 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Collective Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 27.5% in the third quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 22,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,773,000 after purchasing an additional 4,847 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 676 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOE stock opened at $167.40 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $141.68 and a 12-month high of $176.83.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

