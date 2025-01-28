Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE) Shares Bought by Avior Wealth Management LLC

Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Free Report) by 133.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 816 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VONE. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Solidarity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 during the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Thrive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,869,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,684,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VONE stock opened at $273.25 on Tuesday. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a twelve month low of $219.81 and a twelve month high of $278.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $272.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $261.45. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 1.02.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.8477 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

