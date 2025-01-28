Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $2,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 2,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 2,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VPU stock opened at $167.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.56. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a one year low of $128.05 and a one year high of $180.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $168.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.97.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

