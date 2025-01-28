Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO) Shares Sold by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC reduced its position in shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Veralto were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Veralto by 9.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,599,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,654,000 after purchasing an additional 860,608 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veralto by 10.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,868,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,232,000 after buying an additional 558,393 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Veralto by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,923,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,928,000 after buying an additional 1,009,170 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Veralto by 5.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,329,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,462,000 after buying an additional 162,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Veralto by 0.4% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,885,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,827,000 after acquiring an additional 11,430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Veralto Price Performance

Veralto stock opened at $103.25 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.13. Veralto Co. has a 1 year low of $75.05 and a 1 year high of $115.00. The company has a market capitalization of $25.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.06.

Veralto Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.11 dividend. This is a positive change from Veralto’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Veralto’s payout ratio is presently 13.58%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VLTO. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Veralto from $117.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Veralto from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Veralto from $118.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Veralto from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Veralto in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.91, for a total value of $77,388.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,071,601.83. The trade was a 6.74 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Veralto Profile

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

Featured Stories

