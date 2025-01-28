Veralto (VLTO) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.90 per share and revenue of $1,345,712.85 billion for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Veralto Stock Performance

VLTO opened at $103.25 on Tuesday. Veralto has a 1-year low of $75.05 and a 1-year high of $115.00. The company has a market cap of $25.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.87, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $103.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Veralto Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This is a positive change from Veralto’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Veralto’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.58%.

Insider Activity at Veralto

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other Veralto news, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 752 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.91, for a total transaction of $77,388.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,601.83. This represents a 6.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on VLTO. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Veralto from $118.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Veralto from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Veralto from $117.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Veralto from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Veralto in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.18.

About Veralto

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

