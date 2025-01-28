Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) Shares Acquired by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 71,206 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,064 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Wabash National were worth $1,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WNC. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 121.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 163,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,132,000 after acquiring an additional 89,522 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 160,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after purchasing an additional 51,274 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wabash National during the 3rd quarter valued at $192,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 75.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 84,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after buying an additional 36,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Wabash National by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 856,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,435,000 after buying an additional 46,451 shares during the period. 97.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wabash National Trading Down 2.3 %

NYSE WNC opened at $15.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.88. Wabash National Co. has a one year low of $15.15 and a one year high of $30.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $660.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 1.57.

Wabash National Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Wabash National

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 10th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -5.89%.

In other news, SVP Michael N. Pettit sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total value of $25,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 117,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,015,132.13. This trade represents a 1.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Wabash National in a research report on Monday, September 30th.

Wabash National Company Profile

Wabash National Corporation provides connected solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment designs and manufactures transportation-related equipment and products dry and refrigerated van trailers, platform trailers, tank trailers, and truck-mounted tanks; truck bodies for dry-freight transportation; cargo and cargo XL bodies for commercial applications; refrigerated truck bodies; platform truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

