Westmount Partners LLC Purchases 2,081 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Westmount Partners LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,204 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 3.4% of Westmount Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Westmount Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $11,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other NVIDIA news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total value of $608,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 480,899 shares in the company, valued at $65,056,016.72. This represents a 0.93 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 716 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $101,672.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,831,764. This represents a 3.47 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,108,348 shares of company stock worth $146,506,958. 4.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Melius Research boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, HSBC dropped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.23.

NVIDIA Stock Down 16.9 %

NVDA stock opened at $118.48 on Tuesday. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.70 and a fifty-two week high of $153.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $138.72 and a 200-day moving average of $129.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.63, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $35.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.15 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The company’s revenue was up 93.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 1.57%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

