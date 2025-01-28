Xylem (XYL) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 4th. Analysts expect Xylem to post earnings of $1.13 per share and revenue of $2,182,197.09 billion for the quarter. Xylem has set its FY 2024 guidance at 4.220-4.240 EPS and its FY24 guidance at $4.22-$4.24 EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 9.85%. Xylem’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. On average, analysts expect Xylem to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Xylem alerts:

Xylem Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE XYL opened at $122.16 on Tuesday. Xylem has a 52-week low of $111.88 and a 52-week high of $146.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market cap of $29.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $120.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.21.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 26th. Xylem’s payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

XYL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Xylem in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Xylem from $166.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Xylem from $148.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Xylem from $175.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Xylem from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xylem has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.50.

Read Our Latest Report on Xylem

About Xylem

(Get Free Report)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.