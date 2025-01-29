1,347 Shares in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Bought by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,347 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $408,000. Donoghue Forlines LLC increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 368.1% in the 4th quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 11,226 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 8,828 shares in the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,791,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 37,485 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $6,985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,003 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $11,180,000 after purchasing an additional 9,086 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Expedia Group Stock Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $171.77 on Wednesday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.25 and a 52 week high of $192.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $184.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.83.

Insider Activity at Expedia Group

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The online travel company reported $5.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 49.25%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.85 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 8.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.99, for a total transaction of $1,273,930.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,035,922.13. This represents a 38.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.87, for a total value of $1,568,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 188,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,570,779.35. This trade represents a 5.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,951 shares of company stock worth $5,045,310. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EXPE has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Baird R W raised Expedia Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Bank of America raised Expedia Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $187.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Melius raised shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.96.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Expedia Group

Expedia Group Profile

(Free Report)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.