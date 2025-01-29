1,500 Shares in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Bought by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JBL. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in Jabil in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Jabil in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Matrix Trust Co raised its stake in Jabil by 135.4% during the 3rd quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in Jabil by 114.0% in the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Jabil by 945.7% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JBL. Barclays raised their price target on Jabil from $157.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Jabil from $128.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Jabil from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target (up from $150.00) on shares of Jabil in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.17.

Jabil Stock Up 1.1 %

JBL stock opened at $161.32 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Jabil Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.85 and a 12 month high of $174.80.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The technology company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.12. Jabil had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 41.87%. The company had revenue of $6.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Jabil Inc. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.07%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John C. Plant sold 50,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.55, for a total transaction of $8,627,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,018,045. The trade was a 89.45 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Francis Mckay sold 11,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total value of $1,430,701.05. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,051,816.97. This represents a 22.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,038 shares of company stock valued at $14,207,166 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

