23,817 Shares in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Bought by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 23,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $994,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 269.9% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 214.3% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Matrix Trust Co acquired a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter worth $68,000.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SRLN opened at $41.97 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.75. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $40.71 and a 1-year high of $42.13.

About SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

