3,533 Shares in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC) Acquired by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 310.0% during the 4th quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 100.0% during the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Stock Performance

Shares of GBTC opened at $80.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $40.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.44. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust has a 52-week low of $37.31 and a 52-week high of $86.11.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Company Profile

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin. GBTC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

