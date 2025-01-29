7,864 Shares in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Acquired by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 82.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new position in Conagra Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Conagra Brands Stock Down 2.3 %

CAG opened at $25.62 on Wednesday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.06 and a twelve month high of $33.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.12. The stock has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 4.13%. Conagra Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 27th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 137.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CAG. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Friday, December 20th. BNP Paribas upgraded Conagra Brands to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.33.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.