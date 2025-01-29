A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Short Interest Down 46.1% in January

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,000 shares, a drop of 46.1% from the December 31st total of 53,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 250,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Trading Down 2.5 %

AMKBY stock opened at $7.14 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a 12-month low of $6.26 and a 12-month high of $9.75. The stock has a market cap of $22.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.06 and its 200 day moving average is $7.84.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 6.48%. The business had revenue of $15.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.66 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMKBY shares. Wolfe Research cut A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group cut A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce”.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Company Profile

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transport and logistics business in Denmark and internationally. It operates through Ocean, Logistics & Services, Terminals, and Towage & Maritime Services segments. The Ocean segment is involved in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation and container services, and container storage, as well as transshipment hubs.

