AAR (NYSE:AIR) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold” Rating

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AAR (NYSE:AIR – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of AAR in a report on Monday, November 4th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of AAR in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of AAR in a report on Friday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.50.

AAR Stock Down 0.2 %

AIR stock opened at $68.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 245.52 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.02. AAR has a 12 month low of $54.71 and a 12 month high of $76.34.

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $686.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.47 million. AAR had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AAR will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.81, for a total transaction of $354,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 341,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,194,360.80. This trade represents a 1.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher A. Jessup sold 33,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.40, for a total value of $2,357,062.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,449,913.60. This trade represents a 34.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 185,793 shares of company stock valued at $12,538,396 over the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of AAR by 1.7% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,319 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in AAR by 5.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,537 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of AAR by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,505 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AAR by 6.1% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,818 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its position in shares of AAR by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 7,015 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Parts Supply segment leases and sells aircraft components and replacement parts. The Repair & Engineering segment provides airframe maintenance services, such as airframe inspection, painting, line maintenance, airframe modification, structural repair, avionics service and installation, exterior and interior refurbishment, and engineering and support services; component repair services comprising maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services, engine and airframe accessories, and interior refurbishment; and landing gear overhaul services, including repair services on wheels and brakes.

