Advocate Group LLC Has $8.82 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Advocate Group LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,953 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,171 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 1.7% of Advocate Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Advocate Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $8,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFS Advisors LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 138.9% during the 4th quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Mark A. Weinberger bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $147.22 per share, with a total value of $147,220.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,220. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Johnson & Johnson Price Performance
Shares of JNJ opened at $150.63 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $147.81 and a 200-day moving average of $156.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $362.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.51. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $140.68 and a twelve month high of $168.85.
Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.05. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 34.35%. The firm had revenue of $22.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.59%.
About Johnson & Johnson
Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.
